REFILE-U.S. panel says health workers, first responders should be first to get COVID-19 vaccines

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A panel of experts set up to
advise the United States on how best to allocate COVID-19
vaccines said on Tuesday that high risk workers in healthcare
facilities and first responders should get them first as part of
a recommended four-phase rollout plan.
The plan was suggested by a special committee of experts
from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and
Medicine and the National Academy of Medicine, an independent
advisory body. The directors of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health
charged the panel with devising the plan in late June.
