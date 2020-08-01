REFILE-UPDATE 2-Vietnam reports 40 more COVID-19 cases, total rises to 586

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on
Saturday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, taking total
infections in the country to 586, with three deaths.
Most of the new cases are linked to hospitals in Danang
city, where the country last week detected its first locally
transmitted infections in more than three months.
The ministry said in a separate statement on Saturday that
up to 800,000 visitors to Danang have left for other parts of
the country since July 1, adding that more than 41,000 people
have visited three hospitals in the city since.
Vietnam has also detected new coronavirus cases in other
cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with links to
Danang, a tourism hot spot.
Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organisation representative in
Vietnam, told Reuters in an emailed statement that Vietnam had
been preparing for the possibility of wider community
transmission, after the country reported its first case in
January.
"The government has always been determined to ensure that
its people are protected from COVID-19 by keeping the country’s
relatively low number of cases and controlling the transmission
within the community," Park said.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu; editing by Daniel
Wallis and Jason Neely)