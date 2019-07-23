REGO Restaurant Group : Names Former TGI Fridays Executive Tom Kurrikoff Chief Financial Officer

Former TGI Fridays Chief Financial Officer Tom Kurrikoff has been named Chief Financial Officer of REGO Restaurant Group – the fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners that currently includes Quiznos and Taco Del Mar.

“As we look to expand our brand portfolio through strategic acquisitions, as well as continue to leverage our centers of excellence across the business, Tom brings a tremendous amount of experience,” said Tim Casey, CEO of REGO Restaurant Group. “As a highly qualified senior executive with progressive finance and operations experience in multi-unit retail businesses, Tom will play a critical role in resurrecting and transforming our current and future brands.”

In the CFO role at TGI Fridays, Kurrikoff led the sale of the company, completed three debt financings, transitioned the operating model to asset light and refranchised over 300 company stores. Prior to that he was SVP at Blockbuster Inc. where he held various finance, accounting, real estate and operations positions.

Previously, at Pizza Hut Inc. and Burger King Corp, Kurrikoff held various positions in finance and garnered extensive restaurant experience.

“I am excited to join REGO and whole-heartedly embrace its business model. I look forward to working with multiple brands across a growing portfolio alongside a collaborative, hands-on management team with a keen entrepreneurial spirit,” said Kurrikoff.

Kurrikoff earned his MBA from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated Cum Laude with a BS in finance from Canisius College in Buffalo N.Y.

Based in Denver, Colorado, REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners. The portfolio currently includes Quiznos, home of the original toasted sub, and Taco del Mar, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine. REGO Restaurant Group manages nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

High Bluff Capital Partners is a private investment firm specializing in consumer-facing companies and brands with the potential for transformation and significant growth. The firm's team has extensive experience investing in, managing, leading and reinvigorating consumer businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com.

