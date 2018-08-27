Log in
RELEASE: July Marks 20th Consecutive Month of Upstream Oil and Gas Job Growth: 43% of Jobs Recovered

08/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

July Marks 20th Consecutive Month of Upstream Oil and Gas Job Growth:
43% of Jobs Recovered

AUSTIN - Texas oil and natural gas companies added 800 upstream jobs* in July, marking the 20th consecutive month of job growth, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Texas has recovered 43% of jobs lost between the high point in employment in December 2014 and the low point in September 2016. Since the low point, employment in the Texas upstream sector has grown by 49,900 jobs, which pay among the highest wages in Texas.

'What's happening in the Lone Star State is making our nation more energy secure and bolstering our state and national economies,' said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. 'Not only are we less dependent on other nations to meet our energy needs, we are improving lives by producing essential, reliable energy for people across the globe. Job growth, investment and innovation by oil and natural gas operators across the energy sector are securing our economy, our environment and our future.'

*Upstream activity includes oil and natural gas extraction and support activities for mining and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities.
Contact: Gretchen Fox, 512-694-4326

Disclaimer

TXOGA - Texas Oil & Gas Association published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:56:02 UTC
