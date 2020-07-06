RELEASE: Khanna, Smith Statement in Support of UN Envoy Martin Griffiths Peace Efforts in Yemen

Washington, DC - Representatives Ro Khanna (CA-17), Vice Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Adam Smith (WA-09), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, today issued the following statement:

'As leaders on the House Armed Services Committee, we commend United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for his tireless efforts to advance negotiations between the warring parties in Yemen. When the National Defense Authorization Act reaches the House floor, we intend to offer an amendment that highlights congressional support for the United Nations' diplomatic process.

'We encourage the Administration to use the full weight of its diplomatic resources and influence to support the United Nations' ongoing negotiation efforts to achieve an end to the conflict in Yemen, and press all parties to end restrictions on the movement of persons and humanitarian and commercial imports. Furthermore, we encourage the Administration to end all U.S. military support for the Saudi and UAE-led coalition's war against the Houthis, including intelligence sharing, logistical support, provision of spare parts to coalition members flying warplanes, and arms transfers.

'The negotiations process facilitated by Special Envoy Griffiths is critical to secure a peaceful solution in Yemen. The U.S. government as a whole should fully support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, and all parties to the conflict in Yemen, and other participating countries in the US-backed Saudi-led coalition should:

Immediately halt fighting;

Release detainees and those forcibly disappeared;

Support measures to prevent, mitigate, and contain COVID-19, including increasing resources toward water, sanitation and hygiene services, promoting public-awareness, and addressing the health sector's shortages of critical equipment;

Ensure unimpeded movement of humanitarian workers and an end to restrictions on access of essential commercial imports and humanitarian goods; and

Commit to an inclusive political process which includes women, peacebuilders, and a diversity of civil society stakeholders, to secure a peaceful solution to the conflict and to ensure justice, accountability, and reconciliation for the Yemeni people.'

