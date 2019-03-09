Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RELEASE: Louisiana Democratic Party Unanimously Endorses Gov. John Bel Edwards for Re-Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Louisiana Democratic Party Unanimously Endorses Gov. John Bel Edwards for Re-Election

BATON ROUGE, LA - On Saturday, The Louisiana Democratic Party's Democratic State Central Committee unanimously voted to endorse Governor John Bel Edwards for his 2019 gubernatorial campaign.

'The unanimous endorsement of Governor Edwards by our body today is a clear showing of the work he's done for the people of Louisiana,' LDP Chair Karen Carter Peterson said. 'Whether it's insuring over 480,000 people through Medicaid expansion, fighting to protect all levels of education from early childhood to K-12 to higher education, or economic stability and success, Louisiana has made incredible strides these past 4 years. We're finally moving forward from the destructive policies of the Jindal Administration and that's thanks to our Governor.'

Other members of the DSCC touted Gov. Edwards economic development prowess. Since taking office, he has brought over 30,000 new jobs, $30.7B worth of capital investments, and 100 major economic development projects.

'Without a doubt, we are better off than we were 4 years ago,' LDP Executive Director Stephen Handwerk said. 'Gov. Edwards has been fighting everyday for the state of Louisiana. He led us from a budget deficit of $2 billion to economic success through his policies and leadership. Governor Edwards' opponents want to take us back. They supported Bobby Jindal and the policies he used to tank Louisiana's economy, bankrupt our government, threaten our education, and deprive working people of healthcare. Louisiana can't afford another Bobby Jindal, and that's who Governor Edwards' opponents want to be.'

Governor Edwards thanked the DSCC members for their endorsement and asked for their continued support in his re-election.

'I am grateful to receive this endorsement. Four years ago I told the people of Louisiana I would put Louisiana first, and I've kept that promise. We as Louisianans have worked together to expand Medicaid, turn record budget deficits into surpluses, and shed the title of America's most incarcerated state. We have secured record economic development deals and created 30,000 jobs. But we have more work to do. I'm going to continue to fight to move our state forward. We're going to increase teacher pay, We're going to fight to raise the minimum wage and close the gender pay gap. With the help of the people of Louisiana, we are going to build a Louisiana where our children and grandchildren are better off,' said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Disclaimer

Louisiana Democratic Party published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 20:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pAccounting profit vs. free cash-flow
04:35pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi's Falih - U.S., China driving oil demand; no April OPEC policy change
RE
03:20pRELEASE : Louisiana Democratic Party Unanimously Endorses Gov. John Bel Edwards for Re-Election
PU
12:02pExclusive - Saudi court approves detained tycoon Sanea's bankruptcy filing
RE
11:59aU.S. official suggests Italy avoid China's Belt and Road plan
RE
11:30aWall Street's oldest-ever bull market turns 10 years old
RE
10:52aFlights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways
RE
08:35aGENERAL PRODUCE LP : Cabbage Head
PU
08:22aAUSTRIA'S SIGNA PARTNERS WITH RFR TO BUY NEW YORK'S CHRYSLER BUILDING : sources
RE
07:47aRwanda aims to sell stake in cement firm Cimerwa this month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
2WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen knives
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : India waiting for UK reply after fugitive Nirav Modi's video sur..
4COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche, Commerzbank tentatively talk about merger after months of speculation
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Two GE Directors Exit as Turnover Continues

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.