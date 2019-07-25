Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RELEASE: NAWG Responds to USDA's Announcement on Another Round of MFP Payments for Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

Media Contact: Caitlin Eannello, 240-423-4345 (Cell)

Washington, D.C. (July 25, 2019) - On July 25, 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced details of its latest $16 billion in aid to offset trade damages, including another round of market facilitation program (MFP) payments of $14.5 billion for farmers who are being impacted by the current trade war with China. Payment rates are set at a county level rather than commodity rate.

'NAWG appreciates the Administration recognizing the impact the current trade war with China is having on farmers,' stated NAWG President and Lavon, TX farmer Ben Scholz. 'The MFP payments will provide necessary assistance to growers impacted by low prices resulting in part from tariffs. However, this is a band-aid when we really need a long-term fix. NAWG understands holding China accountable for its WTO violations and unfair trade practices but a trade war is not the solution especially when farmers are the casualties.'

Prior to the release of details of MFP, NAWG sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue outlining concerns to be addressed in a final program. Additionally, NAWG met with the Office of Management of Budget (OMB) and USDA officials to discuss its concerns including those raised around ensuring fall 2018-seeded winter wheat would be eligible, fallow rotations, and new and beginning farmers. Specifically, NAWG asked that growers not be penalized by the limit of 2018 harvested acres since the MFP proposal uses a farmer's 2019 planted acres capped at their 2018 harvested acres.

'We continue to urge the Administration to quickly resolve the ongoing trade dispute with China and to negotiate new trade agreements, and Congress to act quickly on USMCA.'

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 17:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pEU, Canada agree first workaround to avoid U.S. block on WTO judges
RE
02:20pFun for Everyone at The Main Line Bike Race in Ardmore on August 11 2019
SE
02:16pMothercare in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations - Sky News
RE
02:15pEquities drop, bond yields rise on ECB statement, mixed earnings
RE
02:03pEquities drop, bond yields rise on ECB statement, mixed earnings
RE
01:58pIMF executive board to meet soon on selection process for new leader
RE
01:50pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : New Bipartisan, Bicameral Proposal Targets Industrial Emissions for Reduction
PU
01:50pTROY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : EmberSmith launches Spartan's Maw of Minis Website
PU
01:50pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Final Report Concludes No Radiation Exposure from Uranium Ore at Grand Canyon National Park
PU
01:45pRELEASE : NAWG Responds to USDA's Announcement on Another Round of MFP Payments for Farmers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group