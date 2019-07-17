RELEX Solutions : to Provide AutoZone with Forecasting and Replenishment

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, today announced a new partnership with AutoZone, the largest retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. RELEX will provide forecasting and replenishment solutions to AutoZone's Distribution Centers.

The partnership will help AutoZone enhance its inventory position and forecast accuracy, while implementing best practices. The RELEX solution will automate processes and help introduce more innovative time-saving efficiencies throughout AutoZone’s supply chain.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to gain greater insights into our existing data and use those insights to better inform our decisions,” said Mitch Major, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Customer Satisfaction for AutoZone. “AutoZone’s partnership with RELEX will assist us in heightening our inventory visibility, while also improving our ability to forecast, replenish and enhance our customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with AutoZone and look forward to assisting them to find more ways to innovate, focus on their customers and more effectively scale operations,” said Michael Falck, President, North America for RELEX. “RELEX is uniquely qualified to meet those challenges facing large organizations with voluminous product offerings and ever-growing inventory demands. We look forward to developing a close partnership with AutoZone as we work toward shared goals.”

Read more: www.relexsolutions.com.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 4, 2019, the Company had 5,686 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, 576 stores in Mexico, and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is dedicated to helping retail businesses improve their competitiveness through accurate forecasting and replenishment, localized assortments, profitable use of retail space and optimized workforce planning. Our SaaS solutions deliver quick return on investment and can be used independently or jointly for unified retail planning, enabling cross-functional optimization of retail’s core processes: supply chain, merchandising and store operations. RELEX Solutions is trusted by leading brands including Party City, WHSmith, Morrisons, Coop Denmark and Rossmann, and has offices across North America and Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005236/en/