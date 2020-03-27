Log in
RELX Receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for RELX Infinity

03/27/2020 | 12:58am EDT

RELX Technology, Asia’s leading e-cigarette brand, has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for its latest e-cigarette, RELX Infinity. The Red Dot Award is only awarded to products that feature truly exceptional design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005825/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2020, designers and manufacturers from over 50 countries entered more than 6,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year’s best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they observe the products and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Unveiled in Shenzhen, China in January, RELX Infinity is the company’s latest product. Featuring independently developed technologies, Infinity is able to achieve a full flavor and deliver a super smooth puff from start to finish. The smoothness is made possible by two key RELX technologies: the Active-steam Pro and Air Boost design. Active-steam Pro achieves a consistent vapor volume and quality by actively balancing and controlling both atomizing power and temperature; while the aerodynamic Air Boost design creates negative pressure that pushes the vapor up from the atomizer.

In addition to a smoother taste, Infinity features exceptional battery performance and wireless charging. Two different slim charging cases can charge the device for two to three days before either has to be charged again. RELX also improved the leakage resistance performance of their product line with the Infinity.

The development of Infinity took 380 days. During that time, the Infinity went through 59 iterations. RELX has submitted patent applications for over 53 innovations used in the device, including its leak-resistant design, e-liquid pods and wireless charging case. The Red Dot is not the first time RELX has been awarded for its product designs. The RELX i, RELX’s first intelligent e-cigarette device was awarded the 2019 Bronze Prize at the European Product Design Awards and the Bronze award at the 2018 International Design Awards.

About RELX

Founded in January 2018, RELX is Asia’s leading e-cigarette company. RELX independently develops its e-cigarette products at its R&D center in Shenzhen, China. RELX’s mission is to empower adult smokers through technology and design, ethically. RELX continues to make significant investments in R&D, e-liquid testing and new product development. RELX has established the first CNAS-standard lab for an independent e-cigarette brand. The company has attracted global talents from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Huawei, Beats, and L’Oréal. RELX investors include top venture capital firms Source Code Capital, IDG Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

Website: https://relxnow.com
Twitter: @Relxtech
Facebook: @Relxtech
Linkedin: @Relxtech


© Business Wire 2020
