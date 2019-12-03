Log in
RELX : Technology Awarded Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Rising Star Award

12/03/2019

China’s top e-cigarette maker, was awarded Deloitte’s China Rising Star Award at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 & China Rising Star Awards Ceremony in Shenzhen. RELX Technology was the only e-cigarette company among the winners.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 & China Rising Star Awards recognizes and profiles fast growing technology companies in China. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program started in 1995 and first entered China in 2005. The Program ranks the 50 fastest growing technology companies and it is considered a benchmark for fast growing technology companies across the globe. The Rising Star Program is specifically designed for companies with viable business models and technologies, but which are yet to fulfill all of the requirements of the Fast 50 Program.

RELX was recognized by Deloitte for the company’s strict quality control, research and development efforts and supply chain.

RELX is the first e-cigarette brand in China to establish a professional research and development lab for safety tests and product innovation. The lab has adopted one of the strictest quality and safety standards for e-cigarette production globally.

To ensure product quality and safety, RELX produces its own vape pods at its factory in Shenzhen. It is the biggest e-cigarette factory in China and covers an area of 20,000 square meters with over 4,000 workers and a maximum production capacity of over 50 million vape pods per month.

According to the world’s leading independent provider of market research, Euromonitor, RELX’s market share for e-cigarettes in China in the first half of 2019 was 44 percent. According to RELX, the company’s market share for e-cigarettes in China rose to 60 percent in August 2019.

RELX’s products can be found in over 43 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. In 2019, its entire overseas sales accounts for about 25 percent of its entire business. The company expects its overseas markets to account for 50 percent of its entire business in the future.

About RELX

Founded in 2018, RELX has risen rapidly in the highly competitive e-cigarette market thanks to its heavy investment in research and development. RELX holds itself to the strictest industry standards in the world. RELX is based in China, the world’s largest producer of e-cigarettes.


