Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RELX Technology : Presents Its Smart E-cigarette RELX i at Shanghai International e-Cigarette Industry Expo (IECIE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Asia’s leading independent e-cigarette brand RELX presented its latest product, a Bluetooth-enabled intelligent e-cigarette called the RELX i, at the International e-Cigarette Industry Expo (IECIE) in Shanghai.

The IECIE is arguably the world’s largest e-cigarette exhibition that sees participation from over 1,000 companies from home and abroad.

The RELX i, RELX Technology’s latest product line launched in August 2019, is the first-ever intelligent e-cigarette in the Chinese market. The device connects with a companion app that tracks key usage data and consumption patterns, giving users richer insight into their habits and allowing them to make lifestyle changes per their individual goals.

The company is planning on launching the device in select global markets by the end of the year.

During the exhibition, RELX’s ‘PodBot’ drew much attention from the crowd, which customized e-liquid flavors for curious participants and promptly filled their desired formulations into empty RELXPods within minutes.

The company is well known for its product innovation, finding solutions to common industry problems like pod leaks, battery life, vapor quality, and other hardware use issues. So far, the company has filed over 170 invention patents. RELX products utilize FEELM Inside ceramic atomizers that render richer and more satisfying vapor.

“What makes us different from other brands is that we invest a lot in making details perfect,” said Kate Wang, CEO of RELX Technology.

Its flagship product, the RELX Alpha, as well as the new RELX i both carry its SmartPace vibrate feedback feature that notifies users when they’ve vaped more than 15 times within ten minutes, a testament to the company’s commitment to giving customers a more responsible way to vape.

“RELX Technology has always placed social responsibility, user experience, and product quality above everything else,” said Jiang Long, co-founder of RELX Technology. “Our relentless pursuit of excellence and emphasis on R&D allows us to dig deep into what consumers need, and create products that truly bring the future to the present.”

According to market consultancy Euromonitor, RELX Technology holds over 44% of the China market by the first half of 2019. According to RELX Technology, its market share in China has exceeded 60 percent by the end of this August.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aAMAG PHARMACEUTICALS : Stock Trading Halted Today FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the Results of the Makena PROLONG Trial
AQ
09:50aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Intravenous Benlysta is the first biologic treatment to be approved for children with lupus in Europe
AQ
09:50aDECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Updated Data from Ripretinib and DCC-3014 Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
AQ
09:50aHARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Presents Preclinical Data for HPN328, a DLL3-targeting T Cell Engager, at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
AQ
09:50aDSM repurchase of shares
AQ
09:50aOMEROS : Narsoplimab Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for Pediatric Investigation Plan Required for MAA Submission
AQ
09:50aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Anti-PD-L1 Probody CX-072 in Combination with YERVOY
AQ
09:50aMORPHOSYS AG : - Ad hoc Primary Endpoint met in Real-World Data Study Demonstrating Clinical Superiority of the Combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide
AQ
09:50aVAPOR IO : Launches Kinetic Edge Exchange, the World's First Edge Exchange
PR
09:50aTARGOVAX ASA : - Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2019 results, Thursday 7 November
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
4Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group