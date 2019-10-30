RELX Technology : Presents Its Smart E-cigarette RELX i at Shanghai International e-Cigarette Industry Expo (IECIE)

Asia’s leading independent e-cigarette brand RELX presented its latest product, a Bluetooth-enabled intelligent e-cigarette called the RELX i, at the International e-Cigarette Industry Expo (IECIE) in Shanghai.

The IECIE is arguably the world’s largest e-cigarette exhibition that sees participation from over 1,000 companies from home and abroad.

The RELX i, RELX Technology’s latest product line launched in August 2019, is the first-ever intelligent e-cigarette in the Chinese market. The device connects with a companion app that tracks key usage data and consumption patterns, giving users richer insight into their habits and allowing them to make lifestyle changes per their individual goals.

The company is planning on launching the device in select global markets by the end of the year.

During the exhibition, RELX’s ‘PodBot’ drew much attention from the crowd, which customized e-liquid flavors for curious participants and promptly filled their desired formulations into empty RELXPods within minutes.

The company is well known for its product innovation, finding solutions to common industry problems like pod leaks, battery life, vapor quality, and other hardware use issues. So far, the company has filed over 170 invention patents. RELX products utilize FEELM Inside ceramic atomizers that render richer and more satisfying vapor.

“What makes us different from other brands is that we invest a lot in making details perfect,” said Kate Wang, CEO of RELX Technology.

Its flagship product, the RELX Alpha, as well as the new RELX i both carry its SmartPace vibrate feedback feature that notifies users when they’ve vaped more than 15 times within ten minutes, a testament to the company’s commitment to giving customers a more responsible way to vape.

“RELX Technology has always placed social responsibility, user experience, and product quality above everything else,” said Jiang Long, co-founder of RELX Technology. “Our relentless pursuit of excellence and emphasis on R&D allows us to dig deep into what consumers need, and create products that truly bring the future to the present.”

According to market consultancy Euromonitor, RELX Technology holds over 44% of the China market by the first half of 2019. According to RELX Technology, its market share in China has exceeded 60 percent by the end of this August.

