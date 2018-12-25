Just a friendly reminder that there will not be a curbside trash and 'A week' recycling collection on Christmas December 25, 2018. Services will be delayed one day; Tuesday's collection is delayed to Wednesday, Wednesday's collection delayed to Thursday, etc. and following suit for the remainder of the week.

Please see the City's Solid Waste & Recycling Calendarand City's New Collection Schedulefor more information speaking to solid waste and recycling services.

For questions or issues, please call the Department of Public Works at 508-821-1431.