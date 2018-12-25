Just a friendly reminder that there will not be a curbside trash and 'A week' recycling collection on Christmas December 25, 2018. Services will be delayed one day; Tuesday's collection is delayed to Wednesday, Wednesday's collection delayed to Thursday, etc. and following suit for the remainder of the week.
Please see the City's Solid Waste & Recycling Calendarand City's New Collection Schedulefor more information speaking to solid waste and recycling services.
For questions or issues, please call the Department of Public Works at 508-821-1431.
Disclaimer
City of Taunton, MA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 00:39:03 UTC