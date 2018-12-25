Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

REMINDER: Christmas Day Holiday Tuesday December 25, 2018 - Delayed trash and "A week" recycling curbside collection.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 01:40am CET

Just a friendly reminder that there will not be a curbside trash and 'A week' recycling collection on Christmas December 25, 2018. Services will be delayed one day; Tuesday's collection is delayed to Wednesday, Wednesday's collection delayed to Thursday, etc. and following suit for the remainder of the week.

Please see the City's Solid Waste & Recycling Calendarand City's New Collection Schedulefor more information speaking to solid waste and recycling services.

For questions or issues, please call the Department of Public Works at 508-821-1431.

Disclaimer

City of Taunton, MA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 00:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aChina trade steps seen as good start but leave core U.S. demands untouched
RE
01:40aREMINDER : Christmas Day Holiday Tuesday December 25, 2018 - Delayed trash and "A week" recycling curbside collection.
PU
01:30aNEWS RELEASE : Governor Declares Disaster Emergency Due to Propane Supply Shortage in Colorado
PU
12/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/24NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Inspection Officer Order (Amendment No. 3) issued to Enbridge (Westcoast) allowing temporary increase to Restricted Operating Pressure (ROP) on 36 inch line
PU
12/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/24U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall
DJ
12/24NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Warns Consumers About Consuming Raw Milk from Farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania
PU
12/24BOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Slides Below 200-day Moving Average As Stocks Plunge
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
2NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
3AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : AMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : S. Korea fines BMW $9.9m over fau..
5GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.