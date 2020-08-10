REMINDER: Humanigen to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

Management presentation today, August 10 at 2:00 pm EDT

Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”), announced today that Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Dale Chappell, MD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Humanigen will present a company overview and business update at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 today, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. The conference is being held in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at https://www.humanigen.com/investor-materials. An archived replay of the event will be available on the Company website for 30 days following the event.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

