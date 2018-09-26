Log in
REPEAT/City of Los Angeles Dedicates Pink’s Square at the Corner of Melrose and La Brea Commemorating Hollywood’s Legendary 78-Year-Old Hot Dog Stand

09/26/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Pink’s Hot Dogs:

WHAT:

  Pink’s is celebrating the dedication of the intersection of La Brea & Melrose as “PINK’S SQUARE” on Thursday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. Pink’s is donating $7800 to charity in recognition of its 78 years as a continuously run family business and is donating 100% of the proceeds of the sale of its famous chili dogs and the Patt Morrison Baja vegan dogs, which will be sold for 78¢ each for 78 minutes starting at 12:00 p.m.
 

WHEN:

September 27, 10:00 a.m. Ceremony at Pink’s followed by the Unveiling of the Pink’s Square plaque and ribbon cutting at the corner of La Brea & Melrose.

12:00 p.m. for 78 minutes – Pink’s will sell its chili dogs and the Patt Morrison Baja vegan dogs for 78¢ for 78 minutes. Maximum of three per person.

 

WHERE:

709 N. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

 

WHO:

Pink’s Hot Dogs, A Hollywood Legend Since 1939

Presentations at the 10 a.m. ceremony by Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz of the 5th Council District, Councilmember Ryu, Councilmember O’Farrell, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer, a representative from Mayor Garcetti’s office, LA Journalist and TV commentator Patt Morrison and the Pink family.

 

WHY:

The dedication was introduced by Councilmember Paul Koretz and was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council on March 27, 2018. Pink’s has been a family run business for 78 years, starting in 1939, which the City Council acknowledged with their unanimous vote. The designation of Pink’s Square was also approved by the Mid-City West and the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Councils.


© Business Wire 2018
