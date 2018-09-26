REPEAT/City of Los Angeles Dedicates Pink’s Square at the Corner of Melrose and La Brea Commemorating Hollywood’s Legendary 78-Year-Old Hot Dog Stand

Pink’s Hot Dogs:

WHAT: Pink’s is celebrating the dedication of the intersection of La Brea & Melrose as “PINK’S SQUARE” on Thursday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. Pink’s is donating $7800 to charity in recognition of its 78 years as a continuously run family business and is donating 100% of the proceeds of the sale of its famous chili dogs and the Patt Morrison Baja vegan dogs, which will be sold for 78¢ each for 78 minutes starting at 12:00 p.m.

WHEN: September 27, 10:00 a.m. Ceremony at Pink’s followed by the Unveiling of the Pink’s Square plaque and ribbon cutting at the corner of La Brea & Melrose.

12:00 p.m. for 78 minutes – Pink’s will sell its chili dogs and the Patt Morrison Baja vegan dogs for 78¢ for 78 minutes. Maximum of three per person.

WHERE: 709 N. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Presentations at the 10 a.m. ceremony by Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz of the 5th Council District, Councilmember Ryu, Councilmember O’Farrell, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer, a representative from Mayor Garcetti’s office, LA Journalist and TV commentator Patt Morrison and the Pink family.