REPEAT/City of Los Angeles Dedicates Pink’s Square at the Corner of Melrose and La Brea Commemorating Hollywood’s Legendary 78-Year-Old Hot Dog Stand

Pink’s Hot Dogs:
WHAT:
Pink’s is celebrating the dedication of the intersection of La Brea
& Melrose as “PINK’S SQUARE” on Thursday, September 27th at 10:00
a.m. Pink’s is donating $7800 to charity in recognition of its 78
years as a continuously run family business and is donating 100% of
the proceeds of the sale of its famous chili dogs and the Patt
Morrison Baja vegan dogs, which will be sold for 78¢ each for 78
minutes starting at 12:00 p.m.
WHEN:
September 27, 10:00 a.m. Ceremony at Pink’s followed by the
Unveiling of the Pink’s Square plaque and ribbon cutting at the
corner of La Brea & Melrose.
12:00 p.m. for 78 minutes – Pink’s will sell its chili dogs and
the Patt Morrison Baja vegan dogs for 78¢ for 78 minutes. Maximum
of three per person.
WHERE:
709 N. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
WHO:
Pink’s
Hot Dogs, A Hollywood Legend Since 1939
Presentations at the 10 a.m. ceremony by Los Angeles
Councilmember Paul Koretz of the 5th Council District,
Councilmember Ryu, Councilmember O’Farrell, LA City Attorney Mike
Feuer, a representative from Mayor Garcetti’s office, LA
Journalist and TV commentator Patt Morrison and the Pink family.
WHY:
The dedication was introduced by Councilmember Paul Koretz and was
unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council on March 27,
2018. Pink’s has been a family run business for 78 years, starting
in 1939, which the City Council acknowledged with their unanimous
vote. The designation of Pink’s Square was also approved by the
Mid-City West and the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Councils.
