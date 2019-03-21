REPEAT/ Instasize Launches the Creator Tour: Investing in Social Creators to Travel the World, Create Visual Content, Grow Their Brand

Instasize,
a visual toolkit for social media content creators, today launched the
Instasize Creator Tour— an all-expenses-paid travel program for social
influencers of all kinds. The Creator Tour will provide social media
entrepreneurs a chance to explore the world, capture rich content and
meet other like-minded creators.
Instasize will be accepting applications throughout the year for nine
different tour destinations. Registration details for each destination
will be announced on their Instagram, @instasize.official.
The May 2019 Tokyo, Japan tour is now open for applications. To apply,
visit https://instasize.com/creator-tour.
“Instasize’s mission is to provide tools, education and opportunities to
social creators," said Hector Lopez, CEO and co-founder of the company.
“The 2019 Creator Tour will give up-and-coming influencers an
international experience and a chance to grow their voice without being
limited by algorithms, budget or resources— all in a collaborative,
adventurous environment. These creators have something to valuable to
say, and we want them to reach their full potential.”
Anyone with an Instagram account and the desire to produce inspiring
content can apply to join the tour. Most corporate travel campaigns are
exclusive to celebrities and macro-influencers with hundreds of
thousands or millions of social followers. Instasize has changed the
game by inviting a diverse group of influencers of all ranges—from
up-and-coming social creators to well-established creators.
The Creator Tour will lead a new expedition every month for the rest of
2019 to destinations around the world such as Japan, Ecuador, Maldives,
New Zealand, Africa, Iceland and more. The Instasize team has planned
custom itineraries focused around world-class content planning and
creation and will hand-pick five to seven social media content creators
to bring on each excursion.
"The Instasize team has chosen to invest back into our users and the
overall social creator community. We want to discover new talent, help
them develop as individuals and creatives and empower them to share
their story with their audience. This gives influencers more control
over their career path while showcasing exceptional creators, places and
experiences around the world,” said Lopez.
Instasize achieved $14 million in revenue and reached 12 million monthly
users and 500,000 paid subscribers in 2018. The popular photo-editing
app was downloaded 50 million times in the Google Play store and ranks
in the Top 40 Photo/Video Apps in the Apple Store.
To apply for the May 2019 Creator Tour to Tokyo and to view a complete
list of destinations and trip itineraries, visit https://instasize.com/creator-tour.
