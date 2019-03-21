REPEAT/ Instasize Launches the Creator Tour: Investing in Social Creators to Travel the World, Create Visual Content, Grow Their Brand

The tour is an all-expenses-paid travel program for social creators of all kinds to produce visually compelling content and grow their influence

Instasize, a visual toolkit for social media content creators, today launched the Instasize Creator Tour— an all-expenses-paid travel program for social influencers of all kinds. The Creator Tour will provide social media entrepreneurs a chance to explore the world, capture rich content and meet other like-minded creators.

Instasize will be accepting applications throughout the year for nine different tour destinations. Registration details for each destination will be announced on their Instagram, @instasize.official. The May 2019 Tokyo, Japan tour is now open for applications. To apply, visit https://instasize.com/creator-tour.

“Instasize’s mission is to provide tools, education and opportunities to social creators," said Hector Lopez, CEO and co-founder of the company. “The 2019 Creator Tour will give up-and-coming influencers an international experience and a chance to grow their voice without being limited by algorithms, budget or resources— all in a collaborative, adventurous environment. These creators have something to valuable to say, and we want them to reach their full potential.”

Anyone with an Instagram account and the desire to produce inspiring content can apply to join the tour. Most corporate travel campaigns are exclusive to celebrities and macro-influencers with hundreds of thousands or millions of social followers. Instasize has changed the game by inviting a diverse group of influencers of all ranges—from up-and-coming social creators to well-established creators.

The Creator Tour will lead a new expedition every month for the rest of 2019 to destinations around the world such as Japan, Ecuador, Maldives, New Zealand, Africa, Iceland and more. The Instasize team has planned custom itineraries focused around world-class content planning and creation and will hand-pick five to seven social media content creators to bring on each excursion.

"The Instasize team has chosen to invest back into our users and the overall social creator community. We want to discover new talent, help them develop as individuals and creatives and empower them to share their story with their audience. This gives influencers more control over their career path while showcasing exceptional creators, places and experiences around the world,” said Lopez.

Instasize achieved $14 million in revenue and reached 12 million monthly users and 500,000 paid subscribers in 2018. The popular photo-editing app was downloaded 50 million times in the Google Play store and ranks in the Top 40 Photo/Video Apps in the Apple Store.

To apply for the May 2019 Creator Tour to Tokyo and to view a complete list of destinations and trip itineraries, visit https://instasize.com/creator-tour.

About Instasize

Instasize—a visual toolkit for social media content creators—was founded in 2012 by Hector Lopez, Eddy Homez and Omar Arambula, a team of college friends with immigrant parents. Instasize exists to provide social creatives with the tools, education and opportunities they need to grow. Through the app, users can resize, edit and transform RAW images for social sharing. One of Utah’s fastest-growing companies, Instasize has 12 million monthly users, 500,000 premium paying subscribers, 50 million downloads in the Google Play store and ranks in the Top 40 Photo/Video Apps in the Apple store.

Instasize is available for download in the App Store and Play Store. For more information, visit www.instasize.com.

