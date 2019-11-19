REPL Group and Quinyx Partner to Deliver Complete End-to-End Workforce Solution

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPL Group , a world-leading consultancy, and technology group, and Quinyx , a cloud-based, mobile-first workforce management software leader today announced a partnership to integrate technologies to bring an end-to-end workforce management solution to the U.S. market. This strategic partnership solidifies tremendous momentum and traction for both companies, coming after Quinyx announced $25M in funding earlier this year and after REPL Group announced it has seen an 85% increase in North American business in the last year.



REPL Group’s ADAPT technology utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to calculate, manage and analyze powerful data that helps retailers accurately schedule, forecast, budget and manage their workforce. It provides granular insights into how businesses are operating and how retailers can plan, prepare and mitigate for any eventuality.

Quinyx, a cloud-based, mobile-first workforce management software company helps businesses of all sizes optimize the way they operate and manage their workforce through scheduling, staffing, time and attendance, communication, task management and using AI for forecasting. Its workforce management software automatically helps its customers create and optimize employee schedules and now, with the data power of ADAPT, can help businesses work as efficiently as possible, scheduling the right people at the right time, to save time and reduce costs.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and how seamlessly Quinyx and ADAPT integrate to provide a complete solution for our customers,” said Cerys Johnson, CEO, REPL Group. “Quinyx has a fantastic user interface and mobile capabilities and when you pair that with ADAPT’s back-end labor modeling functionality it creates a powerful solution that helps address the needs of complex organizations in the U.S. and North America.”

“By using a cloud-based workforce management system, businesses can embrace a software that truly puts its people first. At Quinyx, we work hard to understand the challenges our customers are facing so we can provide solutions that are effective, impact businesses in a positive manner and improve employees’ life. We also understand that happy employees have a direct correlation to the success of any business,” said Erik Fjellborg, Founder, CEO and Member of the Board, Quinyx. “We are delighted to partner with REPL Group to further expand our mission of both helping businesses retain talent and provide exceptional customer experience in the rapidly growing U.S. market.”

About REPL Group

REPL Group is a world-leading consulting and technology group specializing in workforce management, supply chain, point of sale and in-store digital solutions. Since its beginnings in 2007, the UK-headquartered firm, formed by a specialist team with highly-successful retail careers, has enjoyed year-on-year growth by drawing on its experience and expertise to deliver visionary professional services and unique solutions that transform business operations. In the US, REPL Group serves the largest US retailer and is expanding its North American presence following the recent opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas.

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a cloud-based, mobile-first workforce management software that fuels the workforce in service industries to make people and businesses grow. Quinyx was founded by CEO Erik Fjellborg when working at McDonald’s. After seeing how difficult it was for managers to sort shifts manually, Erik created Quinyx, the market-leading workforce management software, which transformed and radically improved the industry. McDonald’s loved Erik’s solution and became Quinyx’s first customer.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world’s biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the U.K., Sweden, U.S., Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Its software has also been implemented globally, in markets such as China, Japan and Korea. Clients include Burger King, Swarovski, IHG, Kal Tire, Boots, Virgin Atlantic, London City Airport, Benugo and Odeon Cinemas Group. For more information, visit www.quinyx.com/

