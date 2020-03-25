REPURCHASE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES THROUGH REVERSE AUCTION ISINs TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 AND TN02YR040920 30 MARCH 2020

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI

REPURCHASE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES THROUGH REVERSE AUCTION: ISINs

TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 AND TN02YR040920

Under instruction from the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) wishes to notify the general public that it will repurchase securities with ISIN numbers TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 and TN02YR040920 through a Reverse Auction for an aggregate amount of K8.0 billion. This is part of public debt management strategy.

The RBM is therefore inviting interested holders of these securities to submit their bids for the auction, indicating amount offered and clean price to the Reserve Bank of Malawi via email to RBMDealers@rbm.mwbetween 08:00 hrs and 15:30 hrs on 30th March 2020 for T+1 settlement. Auction for the securities will be through a competitive price-based method using multiple price format. Details of the Reverse Auction are as follows:

ISINs REVERSE AUCTION DATE TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE BOUGHT BACK TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 30th March 2020 from 08:00 hrs to K8.0 Billion and TN02YR040920 15:30 hrs

