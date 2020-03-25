Log in
REPURCHASE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES THROUGH REVERSE AUCTION ISINs TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 AND TN02YR040920 30 MARCH 2020

03/25/2020 | 02:38am EDT

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI

REPURCHASE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES THROUGH REVERSE AUCTION: ISINs

TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 AND TN02YR040920

Under instruction from the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) wishes to notify the general public that it will repurchase securities with ISIN numbers TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920 and TN02YR040920 through a Reverse Auction for an aggregate amount of K8.0 billion. This is part of public debt management strategy.

The RBM is therefore inviting interested holders of these securities to submit their bids for the auction, indicating amount offered and clean price to the Reserve Bank of Malawi via email to RBMDealers@rbm.mwbetween 08:00 hrs and 15:30 hrs on 30th March 2020 for T+1 settlement. Auction for the securities will be through a competitive price-based method using multiple price format. Details of the Reverse Auction are as follows:

ISINs

REVERSE AUCTION DATE

TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE

BOUGHT BACK

TN05YR240920, TN05YS240920

30th March 2020 from 08:00 hrs to

K8.0 Billion

and TN02YR040920

15:30 hrs

For further information, please contact:

  1. The Director, Debt and Aid Division, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Capital Hill, P.O. Box 30049, Lilongwe. Telephone: 01 789 355, Fax number: 01 788 592, Email: finance@malawi.net
    or
  2. The Director, Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Telephone: 01 770 600, Fax number: 01 772 219, Email: RBMDealers@rbm.mw

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:37:01 UTC
