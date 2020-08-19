REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: SUPPORT THE FACILITATION OF REGIONAL DIALOGUES ON CARBON MARKETS GLOBALLY AND STRENGTHEN THE CAPACITY OF RCC STAFF TO MODERATE VIRTUAL EVENTS

[Attachment]

SUPPORT THE FACILITATION OF REGIONAL DIALOGUES ON CARBON MARKETS GLOBALLY AND STRENGTHEN THE CAPACITY OF RCC STAFF TO MODERATE VIRTUAL EVENTS

Request for proposal

Background

In an effort to maximize the impact of their efforts to address climate change and support member states in the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement, the UNFCCC secretariat and UN Environment agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2017 which aims, inter alia, at strengthening capacity building at national and regional levels and support research and evidence based climate policy making.

The Collaborative Instruments for Ambitious Climate Action (CI-ACA) is a project implemented by the UNFCCC through its Regional Collaboration Centres (RCCs) with the aim to assist Parties in the development of carbon pricing approaches for implementing their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement and foster cooperation. Most jurisdictions interested in developing instruments for carbon pricing/markets will require support at different levels, to:

Identify the options available and how these fit with their own circumstances and objectives;

Elaborate concrete proposals to establish instruments;

Adopt at the national level and instrument;

Implement their instruments on the ground. The CI-ACA initiative offers support to jurisdictions, in accordance with their needs, for developing carbon pricing instruments, even for jurisdictions which have just started considering the idea.

In its second phase, CiACA is having regional consultations in order to strengthen the exchange of lessons learnt and sharing of best practices amongst peers. Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, the consultations will be conducted virtually.

The Regional Dialogues on Carbon Pricing (REdiCAP) have been created based on one of the most important lesson learnt in the last four years of implementing the CI-ACA initiative, which is that very few strategies are as effective as regional exchange of experience. Through support to both national and regional jurisdictions it has became clear that the value of creating platforms for experience exchange, bringing countries at different stages of implementing carbon pricing to the same venue to dialogue, has proven irreplaceable. The main objectives of REdiCAP are to:

Provide Parties at different stages of adopting carbon pricing instruments both at national and regional level an opportunity to find out more about the benefits, challenges, tools and best practices directly from the implementers;

Foster an emulation between Parties currently engaged in considering/formulating carbon pricing policies and those which have not yet taken this step;

Provide an opportunity to mutually update about ongoing developments and a safe space to share challenges and frustrations to identify potential solutions;

Discuss linkages between carbon pricing, NDCs and potential/opportunities to meet sector wide NDC mitigation target, while supporting alignment between NDCs and CP.

Rationale

It is against this background that the UNFCCC secretariat and its RCCs are looking into engaging professional facilitators. This is to support technical experts in the area of facilitation in order to maximize the impact of the regional events. Meanwhile RCC staff have also had to transform most of their planned events into virtual form. Therefore, there is an urgent need to strengthen the skills of the RCC teams in virtual facilitation and moderation.

The support of an expert team is required for the following activities:

Provide professional Facilitation of five Regional Dialogues

Professional facilitation for five Regional Webinars is being sought to maximize engagement and participation to the events.

Specifically:

Pre-Webinar Preparation

Co-creation of concept outline and development of webinar guidelines;

Support the UNFCCC team providing input into the guiding technical questions;

Connect with participants individually to support workshop preparation based on the package shared in advance

Webinars

Professional facilitation of the events to ensure participants are fully engaged.

Technical support with platform (zoom)

Post- Webinars

Preparation of reports including recommendations for follow up.

Webinars are expected as follows:

Region Participants Language Latin America 6 COUNTRIES Spanish Caribbean 4 COUNTRIES English Asia Pacific 10 COUNTRIES English East Africa 9 COUNTRIES English West Africa 14 COUNTRIES French

Webinars shall take place in the month of September 2020.

The capacity building exercise will aim at providing participants with the following:

gain an overview on modern approaches and methods of facilitating target-oriented

meetings and workshops

learn to develop an appropriate design for group processes of any kind

reflect on their role in a meeting (leader vs. chair vs. facilitator)

experience how to open and hold physical and virtual spaces in which effective

collaboration can happen

learn to make virtual meetings engaging and productive

Expected Results

Successful moderation and facilitation of five regional dialogues; reports submitted and cleared by the UNFCCC team;

RCC teams (16-20 participants) successfully trained;

Competence

The professional facilitator(s) should have at least 10 years of relevant experience;

Certified Professional Facilitator, or similar;

Experience working with the UN system and sensitive to regional variations;

Fluency in English, Spanish and French.

Application guidelines

Candidates, whose competencies and experience match the requirements above should send their resume and technical proposal to RCC Kampala (rcckampala@unfccc.int) by +two weeks, 2020. Proposals after this date will not be accepted. Please indicate 'Proposal for Professional Facilitation' in the subject line.