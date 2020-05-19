Log in
RES : Expands Board of Directors

05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Laura Huffman, CEO, Austin Chamber of Commerce

Elizabeth Seeger, Director, Sustainable Investing, KKR

Laura Huffman, an accomplished leader and pioneer in urban development, conservation, and restoration of natural systems, and Elizabeth Seeger, a nationally recognized voice in sustainable investing, have joined RES’ Board of Directors.

“We are honored to have Laura and Elizabeth join our Board at this pivotal time in our company’s continued growth and expansion,” said Elliott Bouillion, President and CEO of RES. “Their proven leadership, diverse backgrounds, and commitment to growing a strong, purpose-driven company will support our future success.”

The expansion of the RES Board builds upon the company’s growth in the mid-west and on the west coast and will enable RES to better explore a wide range of environmental restoration projects. With growing market opportunities across multiple geographies and a variety of demand drivers, RES remains focused on building strong teams with the local expertise to solve its clients’ unique needs.

“I am excited to join the RES Board at a time when the company is expanding into new areas and addressing critical environmental challenges while maintaining a disciplined approach to growing a dynamic business,” said Laura Huffman, CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. “RES is in a unique space at the nexus of supporting economic development while sustaining the environment. I look forward to helping RES create more opportunities for green architecture and nature-based solutions to help meet our urban challenges while providing additional community benefits.”

In April 2020, Laura Huffman joined the Austin Chamber of Commerce as the President and CEO. Prior to joining the chamber, Laura served as Texas’ state director for The Nature Conservancy (TNC). During that time, she was a leading statewide voice in bringing together businesses and community-based land and water preservation organizations to help preserve our communities’ natural resources. She was nationally recognized for her work creating TNC’s Cities Program. In addition to her experience in environmental conservation, Laura served as assistant city manager in both Austin and San Marcos, where she negotiated Austin’s 100-year water deal with the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Elizabeth Seeger, Director, Sustainable Investing for KKR, has close to 20 years of experience working on corporate environmental and social issues. “I am honored to serve on the RES Board as we work to sustain the company’s unique business model and expand its reach in environmental markets. During my career, I have focused on how the management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues can support the long-term strength of a business. RES is both an example of a company with a strong ESG vision, and a unique service provider to companies seeking environmental projects with strong ESG co-benefits.”

Elizabeth joined KKR in 2009 to help oversee the consideration of ESG issues throughout the firm’s investment process, including the management of the ESG-focused value creation programs for its portfolio companies. She is also a member of KKR’s Global Impact team. Elizabeth was previously a project manager in the corporate partnerships program of the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). She served as a consultant with the Corporate Executive Board (CEB) and was an associate at the Environmental Law Institute. She became a member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board in 2017 and has nearly 20 years of experience working on corporate environmental and social issues.

About RES
RES is the nation’s largest fully-scaled operating company providing ecological restoration and water resource solutions to the public and private sector. Its unique operating-company model is scaled to cover the project lifecycle from end to end, all with in-house teams and flexible payment options. RES delivers turnkey, land-based projects that build natural resilience into ecosystems, enabling them to thrive in step with economic growth.

For more information, visit www.res.us.


© Business Wire 2020
