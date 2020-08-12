RES : Makes Inc. 5000 Ten Years in a Row

Sustainable Growth in a Robust Industry

Focus on Long-term Stewardship

Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC joined an elite group of companies by making the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the tenth year in a row. RES, a pioneer in ecological restoration and the industry’s largest provider, ranked 2,646 in this year’s rollup, with a three-year growth rate of 153%.

“Maintaining growth at this kind of sustained rate takes enormous focus on all fronts, and this achievement is a testament to both the talent of our employees and the durability of our business model,” says Darrell Whitley, President and CEO of RES. “We’ve never wavered in our commitment to the long-term sustainability of our sites, and that model of stewardship is central to meeting customer success criteria, time after time. And that drives growth.”

Product line diversification and geographic expansion continue to drive growth at RES, according to Whitley. “Through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions in critical markets, we’ve been able to extend the positive contributions of ecological restoration beyond mitigation banking,” Whitley says. “Whether it’s stormwater management, stream and river restoration, or coastal resiliency, our projects deliver trusted results and drive new market growth.”

“Our entry into the West Coast market was critical to our success in 2019, and we look forward to further expansion along the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes regions of the country,” Whitley says.

RES has also seen growth from the increasing size of mitigation projects, as well as increased creativity in mitigation bank ownership and operating structures. “Bigger projects increase the industry’s profile, and with a maturing, trusted industry comes the availability of funding from environmentally focused investors,” says Elliott Bouillion, founder and Executive Chairman of RES. “We’re developing new approaches with industry leaders to target underserved mitigation markets together, leveraging our operating-company focus on building and managing sites with long-term ecological integrity.”

About RES

RES is the nation’s largest environmental services operating company providing ecological restoration and water resource solutions to the public and private sector. RES delivers turnkey, land-based projects that build natural resilience into ecosystems, enabling them to thrive in step with economic growth.

For more information, visit www.res.us.

