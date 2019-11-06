Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SOLIDIUM OY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:07am EST

Solidium’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 6 November 2019. The Annual General Meeting adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial year 1 July 2018–30 June 2019 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided on a profit distribution of EUR 338 million to the owner. For a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the following persons were re-elected to the Board of Directors: Harri Sailas (Chairman), Aaro Cantell (Vice-Chairman), and Timo Ahopelto, Marjo Miettinen, and Kimmo Viertola as Board members. Jannica Fagerholm and Laura Raitio were elected as new Board members. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the existing remuneration of the Board of Directors: Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive a remuneration of EUR 5,500 per month, the Vice Chairman EUR 3,000 per month, and each member EUR 2,500 per month. In addition, a meeting remuneration of EUR 600 was confirmed for each meeting. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, with APA Marcus Tötterman as the principal auditor, was re-appointed as Solidium’s auditor to serve for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Solidium Oy

Further information: Harri Sailas, Chairman of the Board, call-back requests, Jaana Lahti, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8904

Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in thirteen significant listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Tieto and Valmet. The value of Solidium’s total investment assets is approximately 7.8 billion euros.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aVALOE OYJ : Interim report 1 january - 30 september
AQ
09:21aTriax Technologies' CTO to Speak About Construction Site Connectivity at United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference
GL
09:20aASTRAZENECA : Calquence data to show improved progression-free
PU
09:20aACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Interim Results from Phase 1 Actimab-A CLAG-M Combination Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML Accepted for Presentation at ASH 2019
PU
09:20aPPL : Save energy, money and time while holiday shopping
PU
09:20aDOF : Notice from bondholders' meeting DOF Subsea AS | DOF ASA News
PU
09:20aCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Declaration of Class A Shares Dividend payable on December 15, 2019
PU
09:20aMISSION POSSIBLE : Alaskan Logistics Challenge
PU
09:20aCOSTAIN : New research holds potential for step change in carbon management of infrastructure projects
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SocGen balance sheet progress lifts shares, outweighs trading weakness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group