RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/30/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2020 / 23:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/

30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership
IFC 5
JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands
United Kingdom
Internet: www.resparcs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1034723  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
