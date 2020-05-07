RESPRO® President Anticipates ‘Delay Not a Decline' for Real Estate Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESPRO® President and Executive Director, Ken Trepeta , joined real estate leader Brian Buffini on his podcast, The Brian Buffini Show, to discuss how the industry is adapting to the new normal during the COVID-19 crisis. The Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®) unites everyone from real estate agents to title agents to better assist consumers — giving Trepeta a unique perspective on the current situation. His insights complement those of recent podcast guests, including Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research, and Michael DeVito, Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending.

During the exclusive interview, Trepeta shared how he’s seen the industry adapt to market uncertainty while promoting safe, timely transactions: “There are impediments to getting deals done, but, even in the hardest hit areas, people are coming through.” When it comes to housing demand, Trepeta said he anticipates a delay, not a decline: “People are ready to live life again, and part of living life again is getting a new home or upgrading.”

Brian Buffini advised all real estate and mortgage professionals to continue serving customers with the highest level of service. He also reminded listeners that; “We’re all in the same storm, but not everybody’s in the same boat,” and encouraged people to take market projections with a grain of salt.

Ken Trepeta has spent more than 20 years serving in the housing and banking fields. Before becoming President and Executive Director of RESPRO®, Trepeta spent more than a decade at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), and served as a Vice President at JP Morgan Chase. His work with RESPRO® seeks to create a more productive environment for real estate professionals and related industries.

In 2016, The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched, rapidly reaching the no. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. The podcast brings Brian’s Irish wit, profound insights and well-known guests to professionals and consumers around the world. Quickly approaching 10 million downloads, the show’s record-breaking listenership has secured it as one of the top business podcasts in the world.

What: “Real Estate’s One-Stop Shop — an Interview with Ken Trepeta #215”

Who: Ken Trepeta, President and Executive Director of the Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®)

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific

Courtney Klepsch, Director of Marketing Content & Communication Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2149 media@buffiniandcompany.com