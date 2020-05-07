Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RESPRO® President Anticipates ‘Delay Not a Decline' for Real Estate Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESPRO® President and Executive Director, Ken Trepeta, joined real estate leader Brian Buffini on his podcast, The Brian Buffini Show, to discuss how the industry is adapting to the new normal during the COVID-19 crisis. The Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®) unites everyone from real estate agents to title agents to better assist consumers — giving Trepeta a unique perspective on the current situation. His insights complement those of recent podcast guests, including Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research, and Michael DeVito, Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending.

During the exclusive interview, Trepeta shared how he’s seen the industry adapt to market uncertainty while promoting safe, timely transactions: “There are impediments to getting deals done, but, even in the hardest hit areas, people are coming through.”  When it comes to housing demand, Trepeta said he anticipates a delay, not a decline: “People are ready to live life again, and part of living life again is getting a new home or upgrading.” 

Brian Buffini advised all real estate and mortgage professionals to continue serving customers with the highest level of service. He also reminded listeners that; “We’re all in the same storm, but not everybody’s in the same boat,” and encouraged people to take market projections with a grain of salt.

Ken Trepeta has spent more than 20 years serving in the housing and banking fields. Before becoming President and Executive Director of RESPRO®, Trepeta spent more than a decade at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), and served as a Vice President at JP Morgan Chase. His work with RESPRO® seeks to create a more productive environment for real estate professionals and related industries.  

In 2016, The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched, rapidly reaching the no. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. The podcast brings Brian’s Irish wit, profound insights and well-known guests to professionals and consumers around the world. Quickly approaching 10 million downloads, the show’s record-breaking listenership has secured it as one of the top business podcasts in the world.

What: “Real Estate’s One-Stop Shop — an Interview with Ken Trepeta #215”

Who: Ken Trepeta, President and Executive Director of the Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®)

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific

Attachment 

Courtney Klepsch, Director of Marketing Content & Communication
Buffini & Company
(760) 827-2101 x2149
media@buffiniandcompany.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pTurkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide
DJ
02:26pKFC : Harvest Program Doubles Down On Hunger Relief, Provides 1.2 Million Pounds Of Food To U.S. Food Banks In 2020
PR
02:26pStudy suggests low vitamin D levels linked to severe COVID-19 - Dr. David Samadi, prostate cancer expert investigates
PR
02:26pLINDE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:25pNEPHROS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
02:24pLooking for a no-rinse solution? Try Shaman Hand Sanitizer!
PU
02:24pAVIO S P A : New Board of Directors appointed Roberto Italia Chairman and Giulio Ranzo CEO in continuity
PU
02:24pDAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 7, 2020) &MDASH; LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (NYSE : LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wisconsin State Journal Publisher Tom Wiley has been named president and publisher of The Buffalo News. He succeeds Warren Colville, who has announced that he will retire.
PU
02:24pRounds Statement on President Asking DOJ to Investigate Price Fixing in Cattle Market
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group