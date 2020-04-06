Log in
RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION
04/06/2020 | 05:45am EDT
RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-04-06
Auction date:
2020-04-06
Payment date:
2020-04-06 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:
2020-07-06
Term:
91 days
Offered volume:
Unlimited
Total bid amount:
SEK 0.0 billion
Number of bids
0
Allotment:
SEK 0.0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
