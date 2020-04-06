Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:45am EDT

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-04-06 
Auction date:2020-04-06
Payment date:2020-04-06 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-07-06
Term:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0.0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0.0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aPETROFAC : takes top spot in Top 30 EPC Contractors list
PU
06:08aMemorandum of Understanding
PU
06:08aJERSEY OIL AND GAS : Appointment of Board Adviser
PU
06:08aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering To Defer Annual General Meeting
PU
06:06aRedHill Biopharma Announces First COVID-19 Patient Treated with Opaganib in Israel Under Compassionate Use
GL
06:06aRed Hat Names Paul Cormier President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
06:05aDTII Expands and Adds Screening for "Elevated Body Temperatures"
NE
06:03aCEMR : Cohesion funds to receive much-needed flexibility to fight COVID-19
PU
06:03aCASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update & March Production Numbers
PU
06:02aEIGHTFOLD.AI : Creates Talent Exchange with FMI To Immediately Match Recently Furloughed or Laid Off Employees with Critical Open Jobs
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder digs in on battle with management over Airbus order
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group