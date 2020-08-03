Log in
RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

08/03/2020 | 05:45am EDT


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH MATURITY OF 3 MONTHS 
Auction date:2020-08-03
Payment date:2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-11-03
Term:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate

 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH MATURITY OF 6 MONTHS 
Auction date:2020-08-03
Payment date:2020-08-03 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-03
Term:184 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate

