RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-07-06

07/06/2020 | 05:45am EDT

 

 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 3 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-06 
Auction date:2020-07-06
Payment date:2020-07-06 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-10-06
Term:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 6 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-06 
Auction date:2020-07-06
Payment date:2020-07-06 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-01-07
Term:185 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate


© GlobeNewswire 2020
