News : Companies
RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING

07/03/2020 | 05:30am EDT

﻿RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING 03-07-2020 
Auction date:JUL-03-2020
Settlement date:JUL-07-2020
Final repayment date:JUL-08-2024
Offered volume:SEK 50 billion
Total bid amount:SEK 0.00 billion
Number of bids
0
Allotment:SEK 0.00 billion
Interest rate:
0.00 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
