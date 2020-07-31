Log in
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING
0
07/31/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING JUL-31-2020
Auction date:
JUL-31-2020
Settlement date:
AUG-4-2020
Final repayment date:
AUG-5-2024
Offered volume:
SEK 50 billion
Total bid amount:
SEK 1 billion
Number of bids
1
Allotment:
SEK 1 billion
Interest rate:
0.00 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
MOST READ NEWS
1
AMAZON.COM, INC.
: Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2
FACEBOOK
: Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3
APPLE INC.
: Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
4
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
: GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5
UMICORE
: UMICORE: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
HOT NEWS
KRONES AG
+4.95%
KRONES AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
PETS AT HOME GROUP P.
+15.05%
Pets At Home : first-quarter sales drop less than feared
NOKIA OYJ
+13.10%
Nokia Oyj : Lifts Guidance After Posting Forecast-Beating 2Q Earnings
UMICORE
-7.97%
Umicore : beats profit forecast led by recycling
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP .
+3.74%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
TAKKT AG
+4.39%
TAKKT : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
