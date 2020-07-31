Log in
RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING

07/31/2020

﻿RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING JUL-31-2020 
Auction date:JUL-31-2020
Settlement date:AUG-4-2020
Final repayment date:AUG-5-2024
Offered volume:SEK 50 billion
Total bid amount:SEK 1 billion
Number of bids
1
Allotment:SEK 1 billion
Interest rate:
0.00 %

© GlobeNewswire 2020
