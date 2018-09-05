RETS Associates Expands Reach With New Denver Office and Addition of Industry Talent

DENVER and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RETS Associates (RETS), a leading national real estate recruiting firm serving the Denver area since 2011, today announced the opening of its new office in downtown Denver, Colorado. Located at 1550 Wewatta Street, the new location positions RETS at the epicenter of the seventh most attractive market in the Western Hemisphere for real estate investment, according to a recent report from CBRE. Having dedicated office space in Denver will enable the firm to best serve new and existing clients’ growing demand for real estate talent in the region.



Three members of the RETS management team will call the Denver office home.

Jessica MacNaughton – Recently joining the team as a director, MacNaughton brings nearly two decades of experience in commercial real estate brokerage, business development, marketing and research. Prior to joining the team, MacNaughton spent the last five years at CBRE where she served as regional director of marketing and research publications for the Americas. She will be focusing on recruiting for positions from associates to mid- and senior-level management covering commercial real estate, development, architecture, engineering and construction. MacNaughton holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, Law and Society as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver.



“RETS has invested nearly 10 years serving Denver-area real estate firms with strategic recruiting solutions and our new office reflects our ongoing commitment to serve the growing market,” said Kent Elliott, principal, RETS Associates. “There’s a high demand for talent in Denver, creating a greater need than ever before for real estate and development companies to rely on professional talent acquisition support and we want to be their partner of choice.”

RETS’ unrivaled, full-service recruiting solutions and industry experience allow the firm to play an integral role as a key partner in the economic growth of Denver – a metro economy bolstered by a steady increase in population and job opportunities, above-average GDP growth and an influx of new talent and companies.

RETS’ services available for the growing regional economy include executive and permanent searches in a wide range of commercial and residential real estate sectors, including: office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, senior housing, healthcare, capital markets, debt & structured finance, life sciences, land development, home building, construction, student housing and self-storage.

RETS also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Charlotte and Chicago and has expanded its search activity along the east coast with dedicated service to markets in New York, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About RETS Associates:

Founded in 2002, RETS Associates is a premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment, staffing and placement of executive, permanent and interim positions in the commercial and residential real estate industries, as well as land development. RETS Associates’ clients include REITs, developers, investors, pension fund advisors, operating companies and real estate services firms doing business in property management, development, construction, investments and financial analysis. For more information on RETS Associates, please visit www.retsusa.com .

