Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REVLON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc. - REV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until July 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between March 12, 2015 and March 28, 2019.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Revlon s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rev/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 28, 2019, post-market, Revlon filed its 10-K report disclosing that system disruptions had caused manufacturing problems resulting in it being “unable to fulfill product shipments representing approximately $64 million of net sales during 2018” as well as incurring $53.6M in charges. On this news, the price of Revlon’s shares dropped, damaging investors.

The case is Lachman v. Revlon, Inc. et al., 19cv2859.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17pOil prices edge lower as China's GDP growth slows
RE
11:13pChina aluminium production rises to daily record in June - Reuters calculations
RE
11:05pSERCO : Distinguished Corrective Services NSW Director to head up Australia's largest correctional centre
PU
11:03pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 16
AQ
10:51pREVLON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc. - REV
GL
10:38pCRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput hits record on new plants
RE
10:35pPACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Included in the Latest NCCN Bladder Cancer Guidelines in the USA
PU
10:35pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Wizard Lake Rex-2 Drilling Contractor
PU
10:25pChina June Industrial Output +6.3% on Year; Market Expected +5.3%
DJ
10:25pCorrection to Chinese GDP Growth Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says
5South Korea imports no oil from Iran in June; first half imports fall 37%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About