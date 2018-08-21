REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2018 Q2 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 28

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading
ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2018
second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 28, pre-market and
will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to
review the results.
To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2910
(domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a
live webcast of the call on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.
A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event
at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production
facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 684 million gallons
of ethanol over the twelve month period ended April 30, 2018. REX’s
effective ownership of the trailing twelve month gallons shipped (for
the twelve months ended April 30, 2018) by the ethanol production
facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 267
million gallons. In addition, in fiscal 2017 the Company acquired a
refined coal operation. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
