REX Regional Express : CONDEMNS ROGUE BEHAVIOUR OF CEO OF DISTRICT COUNCIL OF GRANT

6 MARCH 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

REX CONDEMNS ROGUE BEHAVIOUR OF CEO OF DISTRICT COUNCIL OF GRANT

Regional Express (Rex) calls on the District Council of Grant (DCG) to take disciplinary action against its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Singe for his highly irresponsible actions.

At the request of Mr Singe, Mr Singe met with Rex's Adelaide Airport Manager and SA State Sales Manager at Adelaide Airport on the 21st of February 2019, and announced that Rex will not be invited to be a member of the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Strategy Committee (MGRASC).

This information was transmitted to the Rex Board and the Board resolved to undertake certain actions in response to the deliberate antagonistic stance of the DGC. The Rex Board also authorised a Media Release on the 4th of March 2019 stating publicly Rex's position.

On the 5th of March 2019 the Mayor of DCG Richard Sage then issued a Media Release stating that:

"Council are looking for a future report to come back to the next Council meeting 18 March 2019 to discuss the membership structure of the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Strategy Committee (MGRASC), based on preliminary discussions the CEO, David Singe has had with Regional Express Airlines (REX) staff in Adelaide.

"Mayor Richard Sage stated that "REX, being our valued partner and regional carrier, will be an integral part of the MGRASC, with the final proposal yet to be ascended to by full Council. It is paramount that our joint partnership with REX continues to strengthen and add value, with increased flights in and out of the region enhancing our combined efforts in this joint venture. We are looking forward to the future with the Mount Gambier Regional Airport redevelopment project commencing shortly."

Rex's Executive Chairman Lim Kim Hai said: "Based on Mayor Sage's media release, it is very clear that CEO Singe is a rogue element and running his personal agenda when he announced to Rex that the latter will be excluded from the MGRASC when this was not the intent of the Mayor. CEO Singe, by his irresponsible actions, has wasted a lot of my time and that of my senior management and has created an almost irreparable rift between Rex and the DCG."

"This is not the first time we see CEO Singe agitating against the interest of Rex and a relationship with the DCG will not be re-established until we see appropriate disciplinary action taken against CEO Singe and have sufficient reassurances from the DCG that CEO Singe's overreach will be reigned in."

Regional Express (Rex) is Australia's largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of more than 50 Saab 340 aircraft on some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the regional airline Regional Express, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight and charter operator) and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

