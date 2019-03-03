REX Regional Express : DISAPPOINTED TO BE EXCLUDED FROM MOUNT GAMBIER REGIONAL AIRPORT STRATEGY COMMITTEE

4 MARCH 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

REX DISAPPOINTED TO BE EXCLUDED FROM MOUNT GAMBIER REGIONAL

AIRPORT STRATEGY COMMITTEE

Regional Express (Rex) has expressed its disappointment to be intentionally snubbed from the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Strategy Committee.

Rex's General Manager for Network Strategy and Sales, Warrick Lodge, said: "More than 90% of Mount Gambier Airport's revenue comes from Rex. Rex flies to more than 50 regional centres throughout all States of Australia and has decades of experience in the provision of regional air services. Rex and its predecessor Kendell Airlines have serviced Mount Gambier for more than 35 years and we are Australia's pre-eminent authority on regional aviation matters".

"Rex worked very hard to establish a partnership agreement with District Council of Grant and being snubbed from the Airport Strategy Committee is not in the spirit of partnership. The message from the District Council has not been lost on Rex".

The Rex Board has discussed the matter and has instructed Rex Management to take cognizance of this latest development in all future decision making relating to the Mount Gambier air services.

Regional Express (Rex) is Australia's largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of more than 50 Saab 340 aircraft on some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the regional airline Regional Express, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight and charter operator) and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

