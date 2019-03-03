Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REX Regional Express : DISAPPOINTED TO BE EXCLUDED FROM MOUNT GAMBIER REGIONAL AIRPORT STRATEGY COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 09:44pm EST

4 MARCH 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

REX DISAPPOINTED TO BE EXCLUDED FROM MOUNT GAMBIER REGIONAL

AIRPORT STRATEGY COMMITTEE

Regional Express (Rex) has expressed its disappointment to be intentionally snubbed from the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Strategy Committee.

Rex's General Manager for Network Strategy and Sales, Warrick Lodge, said: "More than 90% of Mount Gambier Airport's revenue comes from Rex. Rex flies to more than 50 regional centres throughout all States of Australia and has decades of experience in the provision of regional air services. Rex and its predecessor Kendell Airlines have serviced Mount Gambier for more than 35 years and we are Australia's pre-eminent authority on regional aviation matters".

"Rex worked very hard to establish a partnership agreement with District Council of Grant and being snubbed from the Airport Strategy Committee is not in the spirit of partnership. The message from the District Council has not been lost on Rex".

The Rex Board has discussed the matter and has instructed Rex Management to take cognizance of this latest development in all future decision making relating to the Mount Gambier air services.

Regional Express (Rex) is Australia's largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of more than 50 Saab 340 aircraft on some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the regional airline Regional Express, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight and charter operator) and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

Rex Media Contact: Corporate Communications: +61 402 438 361 media@rex.com.au

Disclaimer

REX - Regional Express Holdings Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 02:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00pGOLDCORP : Files Technical Report for Éléonore and Red Lake
AQ
09:57pTAIN LIPO : TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
AQ
09:49pKING STONE ENERGY : Montnly Returns
PU
09:48pFUJITSU : Offers Online Biometric Authentication Service for TEPCO Systems
AQ
09:44pREX REGIONAL EXPRESS : Disappointed to be excluded from mount gambier regional airport strategy committee
PU
09:44pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB and Western Sydney University back local start-up economy
PU
09:42pGOLDMAN SACHS : KKR poaches Goldman Asia investment banking chair Richdale
RE
09:35pELON MUSK : Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk
RE
09:30pACCESS BANK : Diamond banks to jointly mark International Women's Day
AQ
09:30pAFCON : Congo declare war
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as U.S.-China trade deal appears close, OPEC further cuts supply
2CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : U.S. AND CHINA COULD REACH TRADE DEAL AT SUMMIT AROUND MARCH 27: WSJ
3ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion
5MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.