REX Regional Express : REGIONAL EXPRESS WELCOMES CIVIL AVIATION AMENDMENT BILL 2019

02/28/2019 | 04:26am EST

28 FEBRUARY 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

REGIONAL EXPRESS WELCOMES CIVIL AVIATION AMENDMENT BILL 2019

Regional Express (Rex) welcomes the proposed amendment to the Civil Aviation Act 1998 which requires the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to consider the economic and cost impact, in the development and promulgation of aviation safety standards, on individuals, businesses and the community and to take into account the differing risks associated with different aviation sectors.

This amendment now compels CASA to, in effect, act in accordance with the instructions of its own Directive 01/2015, by then Director of Aviation Safety Mark Skidmore, which stipulated that "regulatory changes are justified on the basis of safety risk and do not impose unnecessary costs or unnecessarily hinder participation in aviation and its capacity for growth." When this Bill is passed, the onus of proof would be on CASA to demonstrate that the right balance has been attained between safety and risk before implementing new policies and procedures.

Rex Chief Operating Officer Neville Howell said, "This amendment to the Civil Aviation Act is strongly supported by Rex and closely mirrors the guiding principles espoused in CASA's Directive 01/2015, which states among other things, that aviation safety regulations must 'be shown to be necessary', 'address known or likely safety risks' and that 'every proposed regulation must be assessed against the contribution it will make to aviation safety'."

"Rex looks forward to working with CASA to achieve a safer aviation environment through regulatory reforms that are grounded on rational, balanced and evidence-based policies."

"I highly commend both the Federal Government and the Opposition for their bipartisan efforts in proposing this Bill."

Regional Express (Rex) is Australia's largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of more than 50 Saab 340 aircraft on some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the regional airline Regional Express, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight and charter operator) and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

Rex Media Contact: Corporate Communications: +61 402 438 361 media@rex.com.au

Disclaimer

REX - Regional Express Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:25:04 UTC
