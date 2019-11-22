Log in
News : Companies

REZI ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc. – REZI

11/22/2019 | 11:30am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=resideo-technologies-inc&id=2099 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=resideo-technologies-inc&id=2099.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) the negative operational effects of the Honeywell spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo’s fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk; (2) as a consequence, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed; and (3) as a result, Resideo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
