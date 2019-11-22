REZI ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc. – REZI
11/22/2019 | 11:30am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) the negative operational effects of the Honeywell spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo’s fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk; (2) as a consequence, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed; and (3) as a result, Resideo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.