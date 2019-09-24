RF Code : Launches New Company Website and Announces Participation at Critical Facilities Summit in Dallas

Updated website showcases RF Code’s asset tracking and real-time environmental and power monitoring for mission critical operations

RF Code, the leading provider of critical asset tracking and protection solutions for data centers, today announced its updated website showcasing its real time monitoring solutions for core data centers, edge facilities, colocation providers, private cloud and Internet of Things (IoT). These solutions provide enhanced real-time visibility, security, and control of these mission critical assets in any data center environment.

RF Code’s newly launched website features an updated intuitive design and provides greater ease of access to accommodate visitors. The highly functional and educational site showcases the benefits of critical asset tracking and protection as well as a comprehensive overview of RF Code’s extensive work with data centers and edge deployments throughout the world.

“We’re excited to launch our new website, with a focus on each of our solutions, as well as an extensive white paper library,” said Gregg Primm, Senior Marketing Manager at RF Code. “This updated look will help customers find exactly the monitoring and asset tracking solution that works for their business, and we look forward to providing in-person demonstrations of all our solutions with attendees at this week’s Critical Facilities Summit.”

This week, at the Critical Facilities Summit in Dallas, RF Code will be exhibiting their real time monitoring solutions for data center and edge deployments at booth #518. In addition to highlighting their products for monitoring mission critical assets, RF Code will also have available copies of their most recent white paper: Standing at the Edge? Look Before You Leap which defines the edge – what it is, where it is, and its benefits, and reveals the obstacles and hazards IT professionals need to address to ensure their edge deployments deliver the rewards their businesses demand.

The most recent addition to RF Code’s suite of products is RF Code for Edge, a complete solution for edge data centers, featuring real-time visibility and analytics for these vital facilities. RF Code’s edge data center offering addresses the needs of the growing edge data center market, which is driven by cloud applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the need to reduce latency and speed delivery of services and data.

About RF Code

RF Code is the leading provider of critical asset tracking and protection solutions. RF Code’s solution—consisting of sensors, dedicated infrastructure and powerful CenterScape software platform—replaces expensive and inaccurate manual processes with real-time intelligence, enabling organizations to reduce costs and reduce risk of downtime by improving asset utilization, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing risk mitigation.

RF Code solutions track more than three million sensors worldwide, and have delivered over $100 million in savings to hundreds of customers, including more than half of the internet and telecommunications companies in the Fortune 500. RF Code is based in Austin, Texas, with partners around the world. Additional information can be found at http://www.rfcode.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005826/en/