RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Driving New Users to Crowdsourced Ethanol Pricing Website, RFA’s Second Annual ‘Ethanol Days of Summer’ Contest a Success

09/06/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

On Monday, Labor Day signaled both the unofficial end of summer and of the Renewable Fuels Association's second annual 'Ethanol Days of Summer' contest. During the three-month contest, which offered consumers the chance to win $50 in free fuel per day, more than 3,600 new users of www.E85prices.com registered and helped report prices for higher ethanol blends and conventional fuels. In total, there were 58 winners who collectively received $4,950 in free fuel.

The market for higher ethanol blends continues to grow. All model year 2001 and later light duty vehicles can use 15% ethanol (E15), accounting for more than 90% of the vehicles on the road today. Additionally, more than 22 million flex fuel vehicles can use 85% ethanol (E85). However, many consumers aren't aware about either ethanol blend as an option for their vehicle. The 'Ethanol Days of Summer' contest helped increase consumer awareness of a cleaner, lower priced, higher octane fuel.

The contest also highlighted the price discount between ethanol blends and regular unleaded fuel. For example, as of today, users reported that nationally on average, E15 had been at a 2.7% discount to unleaded, according to E85prices.com. The website is crowdsourced and provides pricing and locations for thousands of stations selling ethanol blends across the country.

'We are thrilled that our second annual 'Ethanol Days of Summer' contest was a success,' said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. 'We want to make sure consumers are aware of a lower priced, homegrown fuel option. E85prices.com provides drivers with data at their fingertips, tracking the locations and prices of those ethanol stations closest to them. We will continue to build out our data collection capabilities and look forward to providing consumers with even more information on ethanol blend pricing.'

For more information on this year's contest and to see a list of winners, visit www.ChooseEthanol.com/summer.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 19:21:07 UTC
