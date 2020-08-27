RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Ethanol Safety Seminars Set for Sept. 1–3 in Frederick, MD

Local safety personnel, emergency responders and all others are invited to an ethanol safety seminar in Frederick, MD. Attendees can choose the date, as the seminar takes place on Sept. 1, 2 or 3, with each day offering the same curriculum. The event is being held by the Renewable Fuels Association, sponsored by TRANSCAER and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Seminar attendees will receive in-depth information on proper training techniques that emergency responders and hazmat personnel need to effectively respond to an ethanol-related emergency. Certificates of Completion will be handed out to all attendees at the end of the seminar, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each of the days noted, with lunch provided.

The free seminar will be held at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Center, Room 117, 5370 Public Safety Way, in Frederick. It is ideally suited for fire departments, hazmat teams, safety personnel and safety managers. Click here to register.