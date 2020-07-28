Log in
RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Launches Young Professionals Network

07/28/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

In order to meet the needs of an evolving workforce in the ethanol industry, the Renewable Fuels Association has launched the Young Professionals Network (YPN), a new program geared toward members of the ethanol industry and stakeholder industries who are 39 years old and younger. The YPN is a community of young leaders who have a common goal to develop their professional skills, grow their network in the renewable fuels industry, advance their respective businesses forward and support the national agenda of the U.S. ethanol industry.

The YPN is designed to bring together innovative and dedicated young professionals to build new relationships and work with one another to identify new opportunities that grow and strengthen the renewable fuels industry. In order to foster this new approach, the RFA YPN will host events year-round that focus on networking, leadership, improving operations, and finding new and innovative approaches to building the market for ethanol.

'As we visited plants across the country and hosted industry meetings, we've met many smart and innovative young people with a deep interest in renewable fuels,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'Our association wants to help the industry cultivate, develop, and retain the best and brightest young leaders in the business. Providing a forum for them to come together and collaborate on personal, professional and industry development will help them, their employers, and our industry succeed.'

Those who wish to learn more about the Young Professionals Network can go to EthanolRFA.org/YPN, where the application is available. A YPN membership is free for those who qualify and is open to both current and non-members of the RFA; applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. Members are required to participate in at least one YPN engagement per year to maintain their membership status. The YPN initiative is being led by RFA's Manager of Member Relations, Jackie Pohlman.

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:45:05 UTC
