Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RFA Renewable Fuels Association : , Other U.S. Farm & Biofuel Leaders Ask Congress for COVID-19 Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

America's top biofuel and farm advocates called on House and Senate leaders to ensure the next round of COVID-19 relief does not overlook U.S. ethanol and biodiesel production. The joint letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoes bipartisan appeals from House and Senate members, as well as governors across the heartland. It was signed by the Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, the National Biodiesel Board, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Soybean Association, the National Farmers Union, the National Oilseed Processors Association, the National Renderers Association, the National Sorghum Producers, and Fuels America.

'The situation we face is dire,' wrote biofuel and farm advocates. 'More than 130 biofuel plants have already partially or fully shut down as motor fuel demand plunged to 50-year lows. America's biofuel plants purchase annually more than one-third of U.S. corn and U.S. soybean oil, and the loss of those markets has depressed farm income and will continue to push corn and soybean prices down dramatically. The damage has rippled across the entire agricultural supply chain.'

The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) excluded the biofuel sector from initial aid under CARES Act, despite urgent letters of support to Secretary Sonny Perdue from broad, bipartisan coalitions in the House and Senate.

'While it is important that biofuel producers are included in any infrastructure or tax legislation designed to hasten America's long-term economic recovery from COVID-19, relief is needed now to ensure these producers are positioned bring renewable fuel production back online when conditions improve,' wrote the rural leaders. 'It is vital that the next COVID-19 relief package include immediate, temporary, and direct assistance to help the U.S. biofuel industry retain its skilled workforce and mitigate the impact of plant closures on the food and feed supply chain and rural communities.'

'We look forward to working with you to ensure that America's biofuel producers get through the crisis and stand ready to fuel a robust recovery across rural America,' they added.

A copy of the full letter and a list of signers is available here.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 18:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pNational cabinet should become a permanent feature of australian politics - ama
PU
03:35pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : U.S. Ethanol Industry Disappointed in New Colombian Duties
PU
03:23pWeWork directors seek to preserve right to sue owner SoftBank
RE
03:17pUK economy may need to adapt if virus vaccine takes time - Johnson
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pLAFARGEHOLCIM : Time for Solidarity, Time to Share profit with workers!
PU
03:14pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
03:13pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
03:00pGOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA : Business Paper One Hundred and Second Meeting of The First Session 08 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group