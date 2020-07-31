Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Provides USDA a Roadmap to Renewable Fuel Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

The Renewable Fuels Association this week responded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's request for comment on its Agriculture Innovation Agenda (AIA). Regarding renewable fuels, the agenda calls for Increased biofuel feedstock production and biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of E15 in 2030 and E30 in 2050.

'Not only will the AIA initiative's Renewable Energy benchmarks, if achieved, stimulate long-term economic growth in rural America, they will also enhance sustainability, improve environmental quality, and provide lower costs and greater consumer choice at the pump,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'The AIA's Renewable Energy goals are proactive and ambitious, and the USDA should be applauded for undertaking such a forward-looking initiative that provides clear benefits to American consumers.'

RFA's response identified the following five opportunities for the industry:

  • Increasing productivity in crops and ethanol to meet volume requirements sustainably
  • Stimulating more demand and reducing more emissions from the current RFS policy
  • Facilitating greater demand from future policy
  • Continuing USDA infrastructure investments to expand biofuel deployment and sell higher blends
  • Adopting carbon capture, sequestration and utilization technologies

In addition, the association identified several roadblocks that need to be addressed by the federal government. This includes providing RVP (Reid Vapor Pressure) parity for all ethanol blends, removing or significantly revising E15 fuel survey requirements and labeling requirements, revising EPA's outdated lifecycle greenhouse gas analysis of corn ethanol, and eliminating unnecessary registration and pathway certification barriers to cellulosic ethanol production from corn kernel fiber.

'RFA has worked had to build a bold, sustainability-driven vision for the future of agriculture and transportation, and through our membership, we have positioned ourselves to lead that effort as advocates,' Cooper said. 'On behalf of the nation's ethanol producers, we are fully committed to collaborating with USDA to sustainably increase the production and availability of renewable fuels to achieve nationwide average blend rates of E15 in 2030 and E30 in 2050.'

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pCOVID SCIENCE-Small children carry high amounts of virus; safely opening colleges will be a challenge
RE
02:30pTrump says looking at options on TikTok, including possible ban
RE
02:27pBRITISH AIRWAYS TO RESUME FLIGHTS TO RUSSIA ON AUGUST 2 : Russian transport agency
RE
02:25pLow-cost carrier Frontier says 35% of flight attendant, pilot jobs at risk
RE
02:17pBig Oil Companies Lose Billions, Prepare for Prolonged Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:15pGoogle says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
RE
02:15pVirus Surge Could Restrain Consumer Spending -- and Recovery--2nd Update
DJ
02:12pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Provides USDA a Roadmap to Renewable Fuel Growth
PU
02:10pU.S. set to unveil crackdown on China's ByteDance over TikTok - sources
RE
02:10pPrivately-owned frontier airlines preparing to warn of furloughs for up to 35% of flight attendants and pilots -spokeswoman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group