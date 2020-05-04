Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Welcomes Details on USDA Infrastructure Grant Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced more details on a $100 million grant program for activities designed to expand the availability and sale of higher blends of ethanol like E15 and E85, as well as other renewable fuel blends. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper offered the following statement in response:

'U.S. ethanol producers today are facing the worst economic conditions in the industry's 40-year history due to COVID-19, and they need immediate emergency relief to survive this catastrophe. Once the pandemic is over and fuel markets are showing signs of recovery, expanding infrastructure via the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will be important to the long-term future of the ethanol industry and rural America. We thank the USDA for its efforts to support the future of renewable fuels.'

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 18:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pIMETAL RESOURCES : Announce drill results from their gowganda west gold project located south of and adjacent to the juby gold deposit property
PU
02:39pImproving energy efficiency issues discussed
PU
02:35pJ. Crew files for bankruptcy as preppy retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout
RE
02:34pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : USDA Announces $100 million for American Biofuels Infrastructure
PU
02:30pEU's Vestager says German bailouts can be locomotive for Europe
RE
02:29pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Welcomes Details on USDA Infrastructure Grant Program
PU
02:24pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Announces Lawsuit Against Two Multinational Companies for Manipulating Gas Market, Costing Californians More at the Pump
PU
02:22pBrazil Trade Surplus Widens in April as Imports Drop
DJ
02:15pBANK OF CANADA WILL DO ITS PART TO SUPPORT LASTING RECOVERY FROM CORONAVIRUS : Wilkins
RE
02:13pNew York Fed says outlook for Fed balance sheet is 'highly uncertain' due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group