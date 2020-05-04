RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Welcomes Details on USDA Infrastructure Grant Program

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced more details on a $100 million grant program for activities designed to expand the availability and sale of higher blends of ethanol like E15 and E85, as well as other renewable fuel blends. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper offered the following statement in response:

'U.S. ethanol producers today are facing the worst economic conditions in the industry's 40-year history due to COVID-19, and they need immediate emergency relief to survive this catastrophe. Once the pandemic is over and fuel markets are showing signs of recovery, expanding infrastructure via the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will be important to the long-term future of the ethanol industry and rural America. We thank the USDA for its efforts to support the future of renewable fuels.'