Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Thanks Sens. Grassley, Klobuchar for Renewable Fuel Feedstock Reimbursement Act of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

The Renewable Fuels Association today thanked Sens. Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar for introducing bipartisan legislation to provide much needed emergency relief to ethanol producers hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new bill would reimburse renewable fuels producers for feedstocks they purchased during the first quarter of 2020.

As of May 19, only 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants were running at normal output rates, with the remaining 144 either completely or partially idled. More than 40 percent of the county's ethanol production capacity remains offline.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the U.S. ethanol industry,' RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said. 'Tens of thousands of good jobs in rural communities are in jeopardy as fuel demand has plummeted and scores of ethanol plants have been forced to shut down. Fortunately, Sens. Grassley and Klobuchar are watching out for the 350,000 men and women whose jobs are supported by the ethanol industry. The legislation they introduced today would lend a vital helping hand and assist renewable fuel producers as they attempt to get back on their feet. We thank Sens. Grassley and Klobuchar for their support and dedication, and we look forward to the inclusion and expeditious passage of emergency relief measures for the ethanol industry in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.'

Last week, the House passed the HEROES Act, which includes the Renewable Fuel Reimbursement Program. This provision would provide direct assistance to renewable fuel producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/20ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Expansion of Todos pela Saúde
PU
05/20SEMBCORP MARINE : 57th Annual General Meeting Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions
PU
05/20HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Nanadie Well Drilling Hits High Grade Supergene Copper-Gold
AQ
05/20Global Prison Management Systems Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Cloud-based Prison Management Software to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05/20BANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data
PU
05/20REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/20INDIGO PARTNERS TIES UP WITH OAKTREE FOR VIRGIN AUSTRALIA BID : executive
RE
05/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Conn's Inc. (CONN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05/20Statement re holding in Aryzta AG
AN
05/20British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
4AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a..
5NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group