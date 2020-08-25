Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Welcomes Inclusion of Renewable Fuels in Senate Democrats' Climate Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Today, the Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis released a plan to build a 'clean economy for the American people.' The report calls on Congress to, among other things, reduce U.S. emissions rapidly to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050 and stimulate economic growth by increasing federal spending on climate action to at least 2 percent of GDP annually.

'We are glad to see Senate Democrats recognize that renewable fuels like ethanol have an important part to play in our nation's low-carbon future,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'We are pleased to see the Committee acknowledge the role the Renewable Fuel Standard has already played in reducing emissions and we welcome the report's discussion of a potential national Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). This report complements the House Select Committee's recommendations in June, and it is clear that consensus is building around the need to further reduce GHG emissions from the transportation sector.'

The Senate report highlights the success of state LCFS programs, like the first-of-its-kind California LCFS. According to the California Air Resources Board, corn ethanol used in the state is reducing GHG emissions by an average of 35% compared to gasoline, and the ethanol made from cellulosic crop residue is reducing GHG emissions by an average of 70% compared to gasoline.

'We look forward to speaking with the Committee about the value and contributions of grain-based ethanol under existing LCFS programs in California, Oregon, and British Columbia,' Cooper said. 'Grain-based ethanol has already reduced transportation-related GHG emissions by 24 million metric tons in California, more than any other low-carbon fuel since the program began in 2011.'

Cooper said the LCFS model is spreading to other states and regions. 'We are proud to be part of a broad coalition of stakeholders who recently developed a framework and set of guiding principles for a potential Midwest LCFS program. RFA served on the steering committee for the Midwest LCFS coalition, and we prioritized the inclusion of approaches that would reward farmers for reducing the carbon intensity of agricultural practices; we were happy to see the Committee recommend including incentives for lower-carbon farming practices.'

In particular, the senate report also endorses the value of carbon sequestration, noting that it can help sustainable farmers survive and thrive, and cites the important growth of bio-based products as smarter and healthier alternatives to those derived from fossil fuels - using corn ethanol as a prime example.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pSEGUIN NATURAL HAIR PRODUCTS INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pTARANIS RESOURCES INC. : Closes Private Placement and Begins Exploration Drilling at Thor
AQ
03:11pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES NEW UPDATED AGENDA FOR SHAREHOLDER CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26TH, 2020 AT 9 : 30 am
GL
03:10pCanada's GFL Environmental dismisses short seller report on understated cash burn
RE
03:10pGEORGIA POWER : crews ready to respond to Hurricane Laura
PR
03:10pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Truss launches line of cannabis-infused beverages across Canada
PU
03:08pBrazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19
RE
03:08pU.S. TO CHARGE TEVA IN GENERIC DRUGS PRICE-FIXING PROBE : Bloomberg Law
RE
03:02pEVOKE PHARMA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pDigitalOcean Named to Inc. 5000 List
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group