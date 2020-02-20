Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Welcomes Trump Administration's Bold Vision for Renewable Fuels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:31am EST

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced an Ag Innovation Agenda that includes supporting 'renewable fuels, including ethanol, biodiesel, and biomass. Increase biofuel feedstock production and biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of E15 in 2030 and E30 in 2050. Achieve market-driven demand for biomass and biodiesel.' Today, ethanol comprises just over 10 percent of the U.S. gasoline pool. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

'We welcome Secretary Purdue's announcement today of a bold new initiative that seeks to stimulate innovation in the agricultural sector and expand the use of ethanol and other renewable fuels. Ethanol already has a proven track record for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and toxic tailpipe pollution from the transportation sector, and our industry stands ready to do even more. Today's grain-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 50 percent compared to gasoline, and USDA reports that emerging technologies promise to boost that reduction to around 70 percent in just the next few years. With ethanol, we don't have to wait and hope for major technological or economic breakthroughs; the fuel is available now at a low cost to drive decarbonization of our liquid fuels. American farmers and ethanol producers have a long history of rising to meet ambitious goals and taking on daunting challenges, and we are excited and eager to work with the Administration to make this new vision a reality. Not only will today's initiative stimulate long-term economic growth to rural America, but it will also enhance sustainability, improve environmental quality, and provide lower costs and greater consumer choice at the pump.'

Click here for details on the USDA Agriculture Innovation Agenda.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aTRANSGENE : First Patient Dosed With Transgene's Oncolytic Virus TG6002, Administered by Intrahepatic Artery Infusion in Colorectal Cancer With Liver Metastases
BU
11:46aMEDIAWAN &NDASH; APPOINTMENT : Victoire Grux: Head of Communications – Mediawan Group
BU
11:46aVERALLIA : 2019 Annual Results
BU
11:46aACI WORLDWIDE : enters ATM management deal with Ecuador's Banco Internacional
AQ
11:46aRAPID7 : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
AQ
11:46aPPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aTELEPERFORMANCE GROUP : 2019: Record-high Growth and Results - 2020: Sustained Positive Momentum
BU
11:46aROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Opera Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OPRA
GL
11:46aUBI BANCA S P A : Shareholders' Pact Says Intesa's Offer Is 'Unacceptable'
DJ
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 February 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
5SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group