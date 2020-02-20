RFA Welcomes Trump Administration's Bold Vision for Renewable Fuels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced an Ag Innovation Agenda that includes supporting 'renewable fuels, including ethanol, biodiesel, and biomass. Increase biofuel feedstock production and biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of E15 in 2030 and E30 in 2050. Achieve market-driven demand for biomass and biodiesel.' Today, ethanol comprises just over 10 percent of the U.S. gasoline pool. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

'We welcome Secretary Purdue's announcement today of a bold new initiative that seeks to stimulate innovation in the agricultural sector and expand the use of ethanol and other renewable fuels. Ethanol already has a proven track record for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and toxic tailpipe pollution from the transportation sector, and our industry stands ready to do even more. Today's grain-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 50 percent compared to gasoline, and USDA reports that emerging technologies promise to boost that reduction to around 70 percent in just the next few years. With ethanol, we don't have to wait and hope for major technological or economic breakthroughs; the fuel is available now at a low cost to drive decarbonization of our liquid fuels. American farmers and ethanol producers have a long history of rising to meet ambitious goals and taking on daunting challenges, and we are excited and eager to work with the Administration to make this new vision a reality. Not only will today's initiative stimulate long-term economic growth to rural America, but it will also enhance sustainability, improve environmental quality, and provide lower costs and greater consumer choice at the pump.'

Click here for details on the USDA Agriculture Innovation Agenda.