RFA's 2020 Ethanol Industry Outlook and Pocket Guide Help Industry Focus Forward

The Renewable Fuels Association released its 2019 Ethanol Industry Outlook and Pocket Guide today at the 25th annual National Ethanol Conference-two publications and a major event that are known around the world as the go-to sources for reliable information and perspective on America's ethanol industry. As appropriate for this year, they share a common theme: Focus Forward.

'Without a doubt, 2019 proved to be a challenging year,' RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper writes in the introduction. 'But at the dawn of a new decade, there are optimistic signs on the horizon. Thus, this Outlook indeed has put the Focus Forward. As has been the hallmark of the RFA and the industry for decades, we will do the work necessary to open markets here and abroad, providing savings to consumers, value-added markets for farmers, and energy and environmental security for all of America. The Renewable Fuels Association will continue to lead.'

The annual Outlook publication provides policymakers, regulators, consumers, the media, and renewable fuel advocates with key statistics, trends, insight, and analysis on the latest developments in the U.S. renewable fuels industry, as well as commentary on what to expect in 2020. The publication also features a detailed listing of every fuel ethanol plant in the country, along with production capacity.

The Pocket Guide to Ethanol contains much of the same information as the Outlook, but in an abbreviated format and smaller size.