RFG Retail Food : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, November 11-20, 2019

In mid-November 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 15 kinds of products increased, 31 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early November 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (November 11-20, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3894.1 92.9 2.4 Wire ton 4034.7 68.9 1.7 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3761.3 -11.5 -0.3 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3768.7 44.6 1.2 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4603.3 1.3 0.0 Angle Steel ton 4010.8 -7.8 -0.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47059.3 -113.8 -0.2 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13932.9 -149.1 -1.1 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 15853.9 -517.8 -3.2 Zink Ingot (0#) ton 18606.9 -350.3 -1.8 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 155.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 719.7 -45.8 -6.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1935.4 -97.6 -4.8 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5371.3 81.3 1.5 Styrene (First Grade) ton 7364.9 -167.3 -2.2 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7402.2 -96.2 -1.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8652.2 -101.7 -1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6721.9 108.0 1.6 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10892.5 167.5 1.6 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 6975.0 -120.8 -1.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4124.3 -21.1 -0.5 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3815.1 -44.7 -1.2 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6925.7 -31.9 -0.5 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6629.4 -34.4 -0.5 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6657.3 -4.4 -0.1 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6214.8 -8.1 -0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1055.0 1.7 0.2 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 441.3 -6.2 -1.4 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 492.5 -10.0 -2.0 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 562.5 -10.0 -1.7 Datong Mixed Coal ton 586.3 -8.7 -1.5 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1220.0 -30.0 -2.4 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1635.8 -12.2 -0.7 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 504.3 6.8 1.4 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 468.0 10.3 2.3 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1760.5 26.2 1.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3905.5 -46.7 -1.2 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2409.5 14.3 0.6 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1837.5 -0.5 0.0 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13238.0 198.4 1.5 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 34.6 -5.4 -13.5 Soybean ton 3785.8 55.2 1.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3061.9 -63.9 -2.0 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8858.3 306.1 3.6 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1728.5 -12.6 -0.7 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2440.0 -5.8 -0.2 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24115.6 -384.4 -1.6 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.5 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4065.9 -4.4 -0.1 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3366.4 20.7 0.6 Note: Previous period was November 1-10, 2019.

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.