RFID Locks: Key Drivers & Analysis for the North American Market (2018-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

The "North America RFID Locks Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America RFID Locks Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The demand for RFID locks in North America is growing due to growing renovation activities in the residential sector. Rapid growth in the construction activity is the factor driving the growth of the RFID locks market in North America. Additionally, the demand for the technology is significant as end users are upgrading their existing lock systems.

The growing demand for access control systems with near field communication (NFC) technology is expected to further drive the growth of the RFID lock market. NFC is a short-range wireless technology, and is based on RFID technology which is majorly designed for mobile devices such as smartphones. NFC-enabled devices are connected by bringing the devices into close proximity.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on the Access Device, the RFID Locks market is segmented into Key Cards, Wearables, and Mobile Phone & Others.
  • The Applications highlighted in this report include Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI & Retail, Automotive & Manufacturing, Residential, Government & Defense and Others.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America RFID Locks Market

Chapter 4. North America RFID Locks Market by Application

Chapter 5. North America RFID Locks Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Nestwell Technologies
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Assa Abloy Group
  • Dormakaba Holding AG
  • MIWA Lock Co.
  • Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
  • Salto Systems S.L.
  • Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t42rrz/rfid_locks_key?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
