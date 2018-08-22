RFID Locks: Key Drivers & Analysis for the North American Market (2018-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
The North America RFID Locks Market is expected to witness market growth
of 14.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The demand for RFID locks in North America is growing due to growing
renovation activities in the residential sector. Rapid growth in the
construction activity is the factor driving the growth of the RFID locks
market in North America. Additionally, the demand for the technology is
significant as end users are upgrading their existing lock systems.
The growing demand for access control systems with near field
communication (NFC) technology is expected to further drive the growth
of the RFID lock market. NFC is a short-range wireless technology, and
is based on RFID technology which is majorly designed for mobile devices
such as smartphones. NFC-enabled devices are connected by bringing the
devices into close proximity.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on the Access Device, the RFID Locks market is segmented into
Key Cards, Wearables, and Mobile Phone & Others.
-
The Applications highlighted in this report include Hospitality,
Transportation & Logistics, BFSI & Retail, Automotive & Manufacturing,
Residential, Government & Defense and Others.
-
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico,
and Rest of North America.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America RFID Locks Market
Chapter 4. North America RFID Locks Market by Application
Chapter 5. North America RFID Locks Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Nestwell Technologies
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Assa Abloy Group
-
Dormakaba Holding AG
-
MIWA Lock Co.
-
Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
-
Salto Systems S.L.
-
Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
