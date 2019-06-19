RGA – Republican Governors Association : Republican Governors Unanimously Urge Congress To Pass USMCA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - All member governors of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), representing 27 states and one United States territory, issued a letter to Congressional leaders today urging expedient action to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), touting it as 'a comprehensive, 21st Century trade agreement that protects workers across the nation, establishes a level playing field among the United States and our partners, and encourages free and fair trade.'

'Republican governors stand united in our support for swift passage of this landmark agreement that will grow jobs in our states and expand opportunity for our citizens,' said RGA Chairman Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Republican Governors Public Policy Committee (RGPPC) Chairman Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. 'To usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual benefit with our nation's largest trading partners, we urge Congress to take expedient action to pass the USMCA.'

The signatories represent unanimous agreement among Republican chief executives that ratification of the USMCA will promote economic growth in their states and the nation.

View the signed letter here. The full text of the letter can also be viewed below:

'As governors, we support smart and strategic trade agreements that promote economic growth in our states and expand opportunities for our workers, farmers, and manufacturers. Nearly 25 years after the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, it is time to update our trade policies with two of our most critical trading partners. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a comprehensive, 21st Century trade agreement that protects workers across the nation, establishes a level playing field among the United States and our partners, and encourages free and fair trade.

Completion of the trade agreement is critical to our states as we seek to boost economic development and encourage new investment that leads to job creation. The USMCA modernizes our trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to account for stronger protections for trade secrets, intellectual property, anticorruption, and digital trade. The USMCA also expands access to markets for our farmers and ranchers and reduces barriers for agricultural markets. Beyond that, the USMCA strengthens prohibitions on the importation of goods produced by forced labor and ensures stronger protections for migrant workers.

As chief executives of our states, we urge Congress to pass USMCA quickly so American workers can begin reaping the benefits of improved trade with our North American neighbors. Passing the agreement quickly will give our small and large businesses the stability and predictability they need to expand, invest, and create more jobs.

We are committed to working with you as well as the President to ensure that the USMCA is ratified this Congress. We look forward to expanding the opportunities for our states to engage and prosper in international trade while continuing our longstanding partnerships with Canada and Mexico.'